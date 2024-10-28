Local

Report: Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk out for season with broken collarbone

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Titans Jaguars Football Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and wide receiver Christian Kirk (13), right, run onto the field for warm ups before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 34-14. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Gary McCullough/AP)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — ESPN‘s Adam Schefter is reporting that Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a broken collarbone. Kirk was taken out of the game in the fourth quarter Sunday at EverBank Stadium in the Jags’ 30-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers after landing on his left shoulder trying to catch a deep pass from Trevor Lawrence. He was wearing a sling after the game.

Kirk was one of six Jaguars injured in the game. All three starting wide receivers were hurt. Gabe Davis also hurt a shoulder, and rookie Brian Thomas Jr. left the game with a chest injury, according to the Associated Press.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!