Report: More than 8 million people visited Jacksonville in 2024, contributing billions of dollars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Visit Jacksonville, the city’s official tourism marketing organization, released a final report on visitation to the city in fiscal year 2024.

The Economic Impact and Tracking Report, conducted by Tallahassee-based Downs & St. Germain Research, surveyed over 2,700 visitors and focused on their economic impact and characteristics.

The following data represents numbers from October 2023 through September 2024.

RESULTS:

Jacksonville saw nearly 8.2 million visitors and about $4.1 billion in visitor spending last year.

Over half of visitors to the city came to visit friends and relatives and 80% planned to return. The largest markets for visitors to Jacksonville are the surrounding area, the Orlando area, New York, Atlanta and the Tampa area.

45% of last year’s visitors stayed in hotels or other paid accommodations.

In total, the report found that visitor spending generated nearly $7.4 billion in impact for Jacksonville’s economy.

That spending supported around 57,000 jobs in the area and supported $2.8 billion in wages for local employees.

Additionally, visitors contributed to local taxes, saving each Duval County household an estimated $540 in taxes for 2024, according to the report.

The city hopes that with new attractions, including the in-progress Stadium of the Future and upcoming sports teams, that number will continue to grow.

