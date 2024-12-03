NFL suspending Texans player Azeez Al-Shaair for illegal hit on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Houston Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair will be suspended three games for the vicious hit he laid on Trevor Lawrence on Sunday.

Al-Shaair delivered the blow on the Jaguars quarterback midway through the second quarter of the game at Everbank Stadium. Lawrence gave himself up and as he slid, Al-Shaair delivered the illegal blow. Lawrence remains in concussion protocol.

The Texans won the game 23-20.

NFL is suspending Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair three games for the hit he delivered Sunday to Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/knMej2dwzW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2024

Texans Jaguars Football Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is looked at by trainers after a late hit by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux/AP)

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.