Report reveals incident that preceded Duval inmate Charles Faggart’s death stretched over 2 hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the incident report into the death of Duval County Jail inmate Charles Faggart.

The incident that led to Faggart’s death happened Monday, April 7. Faggart was in critical condition at a local hospital until he died on Thursday.

This incident also led to nine corrections employees being removed and stripped of their corrections authority.

The corrections sergeant and eight corrections officers were identified by JSO on Monday afternoon.

The incident report is redacted, but reveals the incident stretched over two hours.

According to the report, just after 7 a.m. on Monday, April 7, Faggart was being moved to a cell when he “was displaying aggressive, erratic and disruptive behavior by thrashing his body, clenching his fist and pushing & pulling actions while attempting to escort into the dorm.”

Several officers tried to put Faggart in a restraint chair, but they say he continued to fight. Action News Jax told you last week that sources told us Faggart was eventually pepper-sprayed during this part of the incident. Officers also put a spit mask over Faggart’s head, according to the report.

At 7:24 that morning, the jail’s mental health director spoke to Faggart and, according to the report said, “that he did fentanyl, she deemed him fit to be placed in self-harm housing.”

A nurse also evaluated Faggart and deemed him well enough to remain in the restraint chair. More than one hour later, at 8:51 that morning, eight of the officers who have been suspended took Faggart out of the restraint chair and escorted him into a cell.

What happened next is heavily redacted in the report, but it said between 8:55 a.m. and 8:57 a.m. that morning, Faggart was placed back in the restraint safety chair.

Then the report said that by 9 a.m., medical staff arrived and Faggart was transported to the hospital.

Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio asked criminal attorney Chris Carson how long an inmate is typically placed in a restraint chair. He said it depends on the situation.

"What’s not clear to me from the report is how exactly it all ties together with the ultimate harm that he suffered, because unfortunately, that part is redacted. So it’s kind of hard to tell exactly how much of a contributing factor the chair may have been to his unfortunate demise," Carson said.

It’s also important to note that the incident report does state that a seizure was witnessed during the incident. We did reach out to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an update, but they said the reports have not been finalized at this time.

