Reports: Florida lawmakers in line for key cabinet positions in Trump administration

Rep. Waltz, Sen. Rubio may be named to Trumps cabinet, according to reports Congressmen Mike Waltz could be named National Security Advisor, and Sen. Marco Rubio could be Secretary of State, according to reports.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Florida lawmakers could be named to key spots in President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, multiple national media outlets are reporting.

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Florida, is expected to be tapped as Trump’s national security adviser, sources confirmed to CBS.

The position is one of the president’s top aids and plays a major role in foreign and national security policy decision-making.

Waltz is a Green Beret veteran and served multiple combat tours in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, is Trump’s likely pick for secretary of state, CNN is reporting.

Reports on the appointments have not been confirmed by Trump’s transition team.

Waltz is representative for the 6th district which includes southern St. Johns County. He was elected to the house four times.

If he’s nominated, Rubio would be the first Latino to serve as America’s top diplomat. Rebio has said in interviews that Ukraine should negotiate a settlement with Russia instead of trying to regain the territory that it has lost. Rubio was also one of 15 Republican senators to vote against a $95 billion military aid package for Ukraine which passed in April.

