Reports: At least 1 dead, 10 injured after mass shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man is dead and 10 others have been hospitalized after a mass shooting in Atlanta on Monday morning. Police confirmed the shooting with Action News Jax’s Atlanta station WSB-TV.

The shooting occurred in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood. WSB reports that Atlanta police officers responded to the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue around 1:27 a.m.

Officers said they found one person, a 27-year-old man, on the ground who died from his injuries.

APD confirmed to WSB-TV that 10 other people were shot and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. WSB reports that one person is in surgery, but all the injured victims appear to be stable. The victims are between the ages of 18 and 29.

