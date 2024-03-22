Rescue effort hits snags while governor promises more migrant flights for Haitians feeling to FL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The State of Florida is continuing its efforts to bring Floridians trapped in Haiti back home.

At the same time, Governor Ron DeSantis is promising a separate set of flights for Haitian migrants who may attempt to reach Florida’s coast.

A flight coordinated by the State of Florida successfully brought home 14 Americans trapped in Haiti on Wednesday.

But Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie told Action News Jax four additional flights set for Thursday were unable to get clearance to land in Haiti.

State officials continued to run into road blocks with the government of the Dominican Republic as of mid-day Friday.

“For lack of a better term, they’re just requesting a lot of bureaucratic paperwork,” Guthrie said.

Guthrie explained the State of Florida has roughly 500 people working on the rescue effort.

He said they’ve been working on the rescue effort 24 hours a day for more than a week at this point.

Guthrie noted unlike rescue efforts launched by the state following the October 7th attack on Israel, this mission has proved more challenging.

“The difference with that particular exercise and this one is you got a willing government,” Guthrie said.

While the state is working to bring Floridians back home from Haiti, Governor Ron DeSantis has suggested any Haitians who make it to Florida’s coasts can expect a plane ride of their own.

“Haitians land in the Florida Keys, their next stop very well may be Martha’s Vineyard,” DeSantis said during an interview on The Dana Show Wednesday.

DeSantis has also ordered additional law enforcement, state and national guardsmen to Southern Florida to help interdict Haitian migrants attempting to reach Florida’s shores.

He even floated a potential special session to help increase those efforts during an interview with Sean Hannity Thursday night.

“What I hear in the Governor’s rhetoric is more political games,” State Representative Dotie Joseph (D-North Miami) said.

Joseph, who was born in Haiti, argued instead of focusing the state’s efforts on interdicting potential Haitian refugees, the Governor would be better served using those resources to stem the flow of weapons into the country.

“There are no gun manufacturers or factories in Haiti. So, they’re coming from somewhere. Primarily the United States. Mostly from Florida,” Joseph said.

As for the more than 400 Floridians trapped in Haiti who have requested evacuation from the state, Guthrie vowed help is on the way.

“We are coming to get you. We will not stop. We will not let bureaucrats get in our way. We are going to come and get you. We are going to figure it out,” Guthrie said.

