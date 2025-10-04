Residential outcry causes developers to withdraw application for Oceanway project  

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A controversial project on Yellow Bluff and Starratt Road development has been officially withdrawn after weeks of community outcry.

Councilman Mike Gay said neighbors rallying together played a part in the developer’s decision to withdraw his application.

Residents rallied together, pushing back against a plan that called for dozens of duplexes and townhomes packed into less than 10 acres.

“It makes me feel great. It’s a sign that when the community comes together and voices their opinion for all the right reasons, we can get some of this changed,” said Oceanside resident Jim Drost.

Councilman Mike Gay sent us this email that notified residents, “The ordinance is being withdrawn due to the applicant terminating his contract and no longer pursuing the rezoning.” Gay confirmed a big reason for the withdrawal was community opposition.

Drost and hundreds of other people pledged their support, which grew in just 6 weeks.

“In a short amount of time, we ended up with almost 700 members on a Facebook page. And almost 1400 signatures on a petition,” said Drost.

Support that continues to build against four more rezonings in Gay’s district.

One battle won, but the fight is far from over.

“Plus these 4 other developments. You’re looking at almost 1,000 homes, four five hundred apartment units, and once again, it comes down to infrastructure. There are 2 grocery stores,” said Drost.

