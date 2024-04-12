Residents left to pick up the pieces after a tornado swept through St. Johns County neighborhoods

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — After a tornado swept through two St. Johns County neighborhoods Thursday, some residents are now left to pick up the pieces – including financial ones. Some people will be resorting to their insurance to help with the loss.

James Nicholson and his daughter Chloe, live in Samara Lakes, and their home suffered broken windows, downed fences, and some damage to their roof.

“We heard a lot of like stuff happening outside and then I look over and then my whole window just shatters,” Chloe Nicholson said.

“And then all of a sudden, I just heard like a freight train come through the house,” James Nicholson said.

St Johns County surveyors say 152 homes were affected and 28 homes had minor property damage from the EF1 tornado that ripped through the Samara Lakes and Trailmark Neighborhoods.

“I will say none of the damage that we have looked at or that had been reported was anything that put someone out of their home,” St. Johns County Emergency Management Deputy Director Kelly Wilson said. “They were all able to sleep in their beds last night.”

While the severe weather caused debris from downed trees and damaged roofs, Wilson says they were mostly fortunate.

Brightway Insurance Agent Daniel Miller specializes in homeowners insurance and says using an agent is your best resource.

“If you do have a claim on your roof, and it is an act of God, so this is a wind or hailstorm damage, that will not negatively impact your insurance as long as you do fix the damage to your roof,” Miller said.

Tornadoes aren’t the only concern, Florida has hurricanes too.

Even if a weather event affects you more than once, Miller says it’s still a good idea to file a claim when you have major damage to your home.

“If you use insurance as a catastrophic policy and not for small losses like a TV or a water heater. You want to file large claims, so increasing your deductible can be a great way to save money on the homeowners insurance costs,” Miller said.

After recently moving to Florida a year ago, James Nicholson says he is not a fan of the rates here, but knows it comes with the territory.

“It’s kind of saddening, but part of life I guess in Florida,” James Nicholson said. “It’s better to be protected, and because you never know when something like this is gonna happen here.”

Friday, a lot of contractors were hard at work repairing roofs and going door to door to help offer their services. But Miller says to make sure they are licensed and insured.

“This is a time when we do see unlicensed contractors coming into areas,” Miller said. “People who do not have Better Business Bureau positive reviews, trying to prey on people who are nervous and scared.”

Since hurricane season is right around the corner, he says you may want to review your insurance coverages and deductibles.

