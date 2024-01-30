Residents raise concerns about railroad construction on Plummer Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some people in Jacksonville aren’t happy after they say railroad construction is causing them to detour through Nassau County.

It’s adding much more time to their commutes and trips to drop the kids off at school.

Paige Chiasson, lives on Plumer Rd and says she has been dealing with this railroad construction site, since yesterday.

According to Chiasson, a portion of Plummer Road is currently blocked off due to this construction.

Everyone who lives on this road typically crosses these railroad tracks to go anywhere.

Chiasson says neighbors now have to go through Callahan adding more time for trips.

“It took me an hour to take my kids to school, and they go to school right off of Broward. It usually takes 20 minutes, and it took an hour, said Chiasson.

Chiasson says this construction also raises even more concerns.

“Emergency vehicles can’t get through. So, if there is a fire or someone needs medical attention, nobody is going to be able to get through,” said Chiasson.

Chiasson adds she wants something to be done about this

“They need to consider when they are closing the railroad, that maybe make it a one-way road where they are letting traffic through one way and blocking it off the other way,” said Chiasson.

We are still waiting to hear back from the City of Jacksonville on this, but a sign at this construction site says it’s supposed to end tonight.

