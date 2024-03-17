Residents urge revision of proposed trail project in St. Augustine South Shore Drive Park

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Friends of St. Augustine South Shore Drive Park, a group representing concerned residents of the South community, is urging St. Johns County Commissioners to reconsider the proposed multi-use trail project in their neighborhood.

They argue that the approved trail design poses risks of increased tree loss, erosion, and flooding, threatening the future of Shore Drive Park and the well-being of the neighborhood.

Expressing disappointment with the County Commissioners’ decision to move forward with the current trail plan, the Friends group is calling on citizens of St. Johns County to join their efforts in preserving Shore Drive Park for future generations.

They emphasize the need for immediate action to halt construction and engage in transparent collaboration with concerned citizens to develop an environmentally resilient trail that prioritizes safety and accessibility.

Concerned about pedestrian safety, the Friends group proposes modifications to the trail path to address environmental concerns while ensuring an enjoyable experience for all users, including walkers, joggers, parents with strollers, and individuals with mobility challenges.

The Friends of St. Augustine South Shore Drive Park is a grassroots organization dedicated to advocating for the preservation of Shore Drive Park and fostering community engagement. More information about the group and its mission can be found on their Facebook page, Friends of St. Augustine South’s Shore Drive Park.

