Restaurant Report: ‘My new friend,’ Customer says Ben Becker saved her money

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker tells you every week about your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report.

Egg rolls, spare ribs, and chicken wings are a tasty combination, but state inspectors found a different version of a Pu Pu platter at one local restaurant.

Becker paid a visit to Golden Egg Roll on Lem Turner Road near Lila Avenue.

Inspectors found 62 rodent droppings, soiled floors, and no paper towels. It was temporarily closed.

Becker went to the restaurant to ask about the rodent droppings but was kicked out by a worker. Some customers followed him out with a cell phone and recorded a selfie interview.

Customer: “What’s your name?”

Becker: “Ben Becker, yeah him.”

Customer: “What you say to her?”

Becker: “I asked her about the rodent droppings.”

Customer: “What did she say?”

Becker: “She told me to get out.”

Customer: “She told him to get out and we all got out with him. Thank you so much, you saved me some money today.”

Becker: “You’re welcomed.”

Customer: “Y’all see my new friend.”

Elsewhere, Bistro AIX on San Marco Boulevard near Phillips Street was cited for a time/temperature safety violation, rust in a microwave, and raw food not properly separated from ready-to-eat food.

Inspectors say Fore Score Golf Tavern on Atlantic Boulevard near San Marco Boulevard had an employee with no hair restraint engaging in food prep, a faucet leak, and no handwashing sign.

Becker’s final stop was the Olive Garden on Youngerman Circle near Blanding Boulevard. It was cited for time/temperature safety violations, soiled floors, and an employee with artificial nails working with exposed food.

All the restaurants passed follow-up inspections.

