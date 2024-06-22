Restaurant Report: As nasty as they wanna be: ‘2 Live’ roaches and more found at Casa Marina

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Ben Becker tells you every week about your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report.

There was a famous rap group in the 1980s called 2 Live Crew. They were as nasty as they wanna be, as the album name suggested, but this week inspectors found more than two live roaches at one local restaurant.

Becker paid a visit to the historic Casa Marina Hotel and Restaurant on Jacksonville Beach which turns 100 next year.

State inspectors found two live roaches, 12 dead roaches, and 60 small live flying insects. It was temporarily closed.

Becker went looking for answers.

Becker: “Not allowed to comment on the dead roaches or the flies?”

Worker: “On anything we’re not allowed.”

Becker: “You can’t comment on the dead roaches or the flies?”

Worker: “Can’t.”

Becker: “Not at all?”

Worker: “Nope.”

Becker: “How about live roaches? There were live roaches too.”

Worker: “Nothing.”

Becker: “Nothing.”

Elsewhere Trattoria di Bernardone at the Durbin Pavilion near State Road 9B was cited for 17 live roaches, seven dead roaches, and a time/temperature safety violation. It was temporarily closed.

Inspectors say Dos Vatos Tacos on Atlantic Boulevard in Neptune Beach had six live roaches and five dead roaches. It was temporarily closed.

Becker’s last stop, Tokyo Asian Kitchen on Atlantic Boulevard near Hodges Boulevard. It was cited for eight live roaches, lime scale in a dish machine and time/temperature violations. It was temporarily closed.

All the restaurants passed follow up inspections.

