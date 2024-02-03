Restaurant Report: Roaches and rodent droppings found at two restaurants in Orange Park Mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Ben Becker tells you every week about your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report.

This week state inspectors say Sbarro at the Orange Park Mall had 118 rodent droppings, time/temperature safety violations, and a flying insect on raw dough. It was temporarily closed.

Becker spoke to a worker.

Becker: What was going on?

Worker: I have no idea. They [droppings] were deep in the back.

Becker: Is it safe to eat here?

Worker: It’s safe to eat here now, yeah.”

Elsewhere, Mr. Potato Spread also in the Orange Park Mall was cited for four dead roaches in sticky traps, 46 rodent droppings, and utensils in poor condition. It was temporarily closed.

Inspectors say Urban Vietnamese on Deerwood Park Boulevard near JTB had ten live roaches, eight dead roaches, and three roach egg sacs on the floor. It was temporarily closed.

Modu Raman on Baymeadows Road near Philips Highway was cited for 15 rodent droppings, a mold-like substance in an ice machine, and a time/temperature safety violation. It was temporarily closed.

All the restaurants passed follow-up inspections.

