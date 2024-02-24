Restaurant Report: ‘Tricky situation’: Happy Grilled Cheese melts under inspection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Ben Becker tells you every week about your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Becker paid a visit to Happy Grilled Cheese on Hogan Street near Adams Street.

State inspectors found 11 dead roaches, eight rodent droppings, and utensils in a dirty container by cook line.

Becker grilled the cheese manager.

Becker: “What’s going on?”

Manager: “It’s just leftovers in the ceiling tiles from a long, long time ago.”

Becker: “The rodent droppings were leftovers?”

Manager: “From a problem a long time ago.”

Becker: “In the ceiling tile?”

Manager: “Well, it’s a tricky situation down there.”

Elsewhere, a Korean BBQ house on Wells Road near I-295 was cited for 49 live flying insects, a mold-like substance in an ice machine, and time/temperature safety violations. It was temporarily closed.

Inspectors say Mr. Snappers Fish and Chicken on Dunn Avenue near I-95 had a mold-like substance in an ice machine, a soiled floor under fryers, and a time/temperature safety violation.

Becker’s final stop, China Wok on Lem Turner Road near I-295. It was cited for nail clippers stored next to hoisin sauce, raw food not separated from ready-to-eat food and the hood over a wok station had grease build-up.

All the restaurants passed follow-up inspections.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.