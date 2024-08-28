Rhode Island teen arrested after high-speed chase across Florida in stolen Ferarri, FCSO reports

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old Rhode Island man was arrested Tuesday, August 27, after a dangerous high-speed chase in a stolen Ferrari that spanned multiple counties in Florida. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) apprehended Johnathan Costa, of Cranston, Rhode Island, following a tense pursuit that ended in Palm Coast.

Costa was reportedly wanted in connection with an armed home invasion in Rhode Island, during which a blue 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider was stolen. The Cranston Police Department had issued a warrant for Costa’s arrest, describing him as armed and dangerous.

According to the FCSO, the chase began when the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the stolen Ferrari as it entered Flagler County. Costa, driving over 100 mph, evaded deputies, nearly colliding with several vehicles on the road. The Florida Highway Patrol assisted by temporarily shutting down portions of Interstate 95 and US 1, while stop sticks were deployed to halt the speeding vehicle.

The pursuit became even more perilous as Costa sped through a school zone on Belle Terre Parkway. Local schools were briefly placed in a “secure hold” status to prevent potential tragedies. Despite losing visual contact with the Ferrari, deputies continued their search with the help of aerial units and local resources.

Investigators tracked Costa to a residence on Royal Palm Lane in Palm Coast, where they discovered the stolen Ferrari partially concealed under tarps. Despite Costa’s efforts to hide the vehicle, it was still visible from the road. Deputies surrounded the residence and called for Costa to surrender, which he did without incident.

Costa was arrested on charges related to the Rhode Island home invasion, including Entering Dwelling with Felonious Intent, Using a Firearm when Committing a Crime of Violence, and Conspiracy. He is currently being held without bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

Sheriff Rick Staly commented on the arrest, saying, “Time and time again, criminals make the mistake of entering Flagler County, but it’s not every day they do it in a stolen Ferrari. So let this be a lesson… not even a Ferrari is fast enough to escape from the law.”

He added, “This criminal clearly had no regard for others as he traveled at extremely dangerous speeds, even through a school zone, and put everyone on the road around him in danger. Thankfully, our deputies and partners are well-trained and I’m glad he was captured before his joyride turned fatal. Frankly, he’s lucky to be behind bars in the Green Roof Inn instead of dead behind the wheel or facing even more serious charges.”

Authorities also revealed that Costa had been suspected of traveling with 18-year-old Logan Slezak, another suspect in the Rhode Island home invasion. However, Slezak was later determined to still be in Rhode Island. Shortly after Costa’s arrest, Slezak turned himself into the North Providence Police Department.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges against Costa may be pending.

UPDATE #2: Costa has been arrested. Slezak was determined not to have been in the vehicle and is not believed to be in... Posted by Flagler County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 27, 2024

