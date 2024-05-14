Ribault High student accused of making threats to conduct school shooting, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Ribault High School student is facing serious charges, accused of making threats to conduct a school shooting.

He was arrested late Monday night. We are not showing or naming the student because of his age.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan learned that the student’s mother tipped off the police after she found concerning messages on her iPad.

According to a police report, messages found on the student’s mother’s iPad were asking someone to retrieve a drawstring bag on the Raines High School campus.

An unredacted report that Ryan got from a source said a suspected gun was found in the bag, but wasn’t loaded with bullets.

Ryan also learned from a source that some of the messages found on the iPad were photos and videos of the gun.

Action News Jax spoke to a grandmother of a DCPS student.

“I worry about everybody, I don’t care who it is. I worry about everybody because how easy kids have access to weapons and stuff,” one neighbor said.

Duval County Public Schools issued a statement concerning Tuesday’s incident.

“Hello Ribault High School families, this is Dr. Bostic calling. I am disappointed to bring you news this morning that one of our students made the very bad decision to send a message allegedly threatening to conduct a shooting at our school. Police were notified and intervened, and the student alleged to have posted the message has been arrested. Besides judicial consequences, this student also faces severe disciplinary consequences under our student of code of conduct. While there is no active threat to the school and our normal security measures are in place, I wanted to be transparent with you and ensure that you are aware of this incident. It is always disheartening to me when I hear of a student making a choice to do something like this. You all know that we want nothing but the best for our students here at Ribault, and our school offers students so many paths to success. If there is ever anything we can do to better assist you student in their success, please don’t hesitate to let us know. Thank you and have a great day.” — DCPS Statement

