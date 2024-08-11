Right now on CBS47 at 7 p.m.: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are back and hitting the field at home Saturday night in the first preseason game of the year.

The Jags will be squaring off at EverBank Stadium against the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Head coach Doug Pederson said that starters would see playing time, but mostly to “shake off the rust.”

Action News Jax will have the latest updates in the game for you as they happen LIVE below. Refresh this page for the latest and watch the game starting at 7 p.m. on CBS47.

Update 8:28 p.m.: SAFETY by the Jags. 20-10 Jags.

Update 8:28 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN by the Jags with successful two-point conversion. 18-10 Jags.

Update 8:22 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN by the Chiefs with extra point. 10-10.

Update 7:48 p.m.: FIELD GOAL by the Jags. 10-3 Jags.

Update 7:17 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN by the Jags with extra point. 7-3 the Jags are in the lead.

Update 7:13 p.m.: FIELD GOAL by the Chiefs. 3-0 the Chiefs are in the lead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.