Riverfest 2024 draws hundreds of families on Memorial Day to commemorate fallen heroes

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Green Cove Springs Riverfest is live this Memorial Day and the celebration continues until 9:00 p.m. Hundreds of people flooded Spring Park and nearby roads.

Several veterans attended and said events like this are necessary to commemorate and honor our fallen heroes.

“I usually spend Memorial Day alone at home but now I think this is what it should look like. The holiday represents to me the losses the country has experienced. We should celebrate that and move forward with what we can do for this country,” said Jim Memory a Jacksonville resident.

Riverfest welcomed around 100 local craft vendors, food trucks, bounce slides, face painters and live entertainment all day.

Veterans lit up the streets with red, white, and blue.

“As important it is to sit in silence and remember this day, it’s just as important to be out celebrating with our families in order for us to keep this day alive. It also ensures us that our kids know the meaning behind Memorial Day,” stated Kevin Owens, a retired Navy Veteran.

The day began with a flyover by the Dreamland Squadron and military vehicle displays. Later, the event included watermelon-eating contests and a rubber duck race in the spring run.

Visitors told Action News Jax today that events like Riverfest show how much Northeast Florida residents respect and honor our military veterans and fallen heroes. Tonight, at around 9, Riverfest wraps up with a fireworks display over the St. Johns River.

