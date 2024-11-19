Local

Road work to start in Nassau County next week

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Road work sign

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The resurfacing of State Road A1A in Nassau County starts on Nov. 25. It’s happening between O’Neil Scott Road and the Amelia River.

Drivers can expect single-lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The project also includes milling and resurfacing, shoulder treatment, guardrail, highway signing, and other incidental construction.

The project should be completed by spring 2025.

