Rod Stewart returns to Daily’s Place for a night of iconic hits Februrary 17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bold Events has announced that the legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Rod Stewart, will be making a triumphant return to Daily’s Place on Saturday, February 17, 2024. The iconic artist, with a career spanning decades, is set to deliver an unforgettable performance at the renowned venue.

Further details can be found on the official website, dailysplace.com.

Sir Rod Stewart’s remarkable career boasts over 250 million records sold worldwide, including ten #1 albums and 26 Top 10 singles in the U.K., as well as 17 Top 10 albums and 16 Top 10 singles in the U.S. His extensive list of hits includes classics such as “Gasoline Alley,” “Maggie May,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?,” and many more.

In addition to his successful recording career, Stewart’s Las Vegas residency, “Rod Stewart: The Hits,” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, has consistently drawn acclaim since its launch in 2011. The artist has been honored with numerous industry awards, including two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, and the Grammy™ Living Legend title.

Rod Stewart’s impact on the music industry extends beyond his contributions as a singer and songwriter. In 2016, he was officially knighted at Buckingham Palace and became “Sir Rod Stewart” in recognition of his outstanding services to music and charity.

Fans and music enthusiasts eager to witness Rod Stewart’s electrifying performance can secure their tickets through Ticketmaster.

Don’t miss the chance to experience a night of timeless music from one of the greatest rock icons of our time.

