Entertainment

From Rod Stewart to Journey: Jacksonville’s 2026 concert calendar is already stacked

By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle
Journey 50th Anniversary Tour At Moody Center in Austin AUSTIN, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 22: Neal Schon of Journey performs during Journey's 50th Anniversary Tour at Moody Center on February 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rob Loud/Getty Images for Journey) (Rob Loud/Getty Images for Journey)
By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

We all know the struggle: usually, when a massive tour is announced, we have to scan the dates and prepare ourselves to drive down I-4 to Orlando or hike up to Atlanta because Jacksonville gets skipped. But the booking gods have smiled upon NE Florida early in this young 2026 with the first half shaping up to be absolutely legendary for classic rock fans!

Here are the top 5 shows to get super-pumped about in the first half of 2026:

Yacht Rock Revue Jan 23 at Florida Theatre: If you love the smooth sounds of the 70s and 80s, this is the ultimate party. These guys are the self-proclaimed “kings of smooth,” so grab your captain’s hat and get ready to sing along to every single song.

Steve Hackett Feb 25 at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall: This is a rare chance to see a true piece of prog-rock history in a super intimate setting. As the legendary guitarist from Genesis, Hackett is a master of his craft, and seeing him at the Concert Hall will feel incredibly special.

Rod Stewart March 5 at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre: He’s a legitimate rock icon, and seeing him at an outdoor venue like The Amp is going to be magical. It’s already sold out for a reason—Sir Rod always puts on a show full of swagger and hits.

0 of 21

Foreigner & Night Ranger April 17 at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre: This is a double bill of absolute jukebox heroes. Between Foreigner’s massive ballads and Night Ranger’s high-energy rock, this night is going to be wall-to-wall radio classics...and oh by the way, YES Lou Gramm is expected to be taking the stage with Foreigner!

Journey May 16 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena: The anthem kings are back ONE FINAL TIME to blow the roof off the arena. There is nothing quite like hearing “Don’t Stop Believin’” with thousands of other people, and they always deliver a massive production.

0 of 15

It was honestly hard to narrow this list down to just five. I didn’t even mention that Pat Benatar is here in January, Styx & Cheap Trick are teaming up in February, Toto is coming in March, plus Bret Michaels and Tesla are rocking out that same month. Oh, and Bill Murray (yes, that Bill Murray) is doing a show in April.

If the first six months are this packed, I can only imagine what the back half of 2026 has in store for us!

©2026 Cox Media Group

Aaron Schachter

Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

Aaron is on the air with you for your morning commute Monday through Friday from 6am - 10am on the Eagle. Hopefully he can help you make your workday a breeze to get through with some awesome music!



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News