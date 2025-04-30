Romanza Festivale of Music & the Arts returns to St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — This two-week event will kick-off May 2nd through May 18th with a full line-up of free and ticketed shows to inspire and entertain. The festival is comprised of over 40 headline and partner events featuring music, dance, visual arts, theatre, spoken word, and more. The calendar features many free events and select ticketed experiences held at venues throughout St. Augustine.

“St. Augustine has such an active and diverse arts community,” says Albert Syeles, Romanza Co-Founder and President. “Romanza Festivale is an opportunity to showcase the people, organizations, and beautiful spaces dedicated to spreading joy through their art. We’re very passionate about making culture accessible to all – that’s why many of the shows are free, donation-only, or are as low-cost as possible. It’s an opportunity for the community to experience what we have available in our own backyards.”

Romanza Festivale features over 40 events hosted at venues, including The Waterworks, Memorial Presbyterian Church, St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church and Courtyard, Third Space Improv, R.J. Murray Middle School, Lewis Auditorium, and more.

Performances and events include some of the following groups:

St. Augustine Art Association

Key of Seas

A Classic Theatre

The North Florida Women’s Chorale

St. Augustine Orchestra

St. Augustine Community Chorus

Kaleidoscope of Dance X

The Elite First Coast Flute Choir

David Pedraza

The Storytelling Sims

St. Augustine Concert Band

Shrink Rap

The Gainesville Brass Quintet

Romanza Festivale also has four headlining events: “An Evening with Mozart” with The San Marco Chamber Players; Svetlana and the New York Collective, performing their hit concert, “Night at the Movies”; The Beaux Arts Chamber Ensemble performing Piano Trios; and “Rach 2 by 6” featuring Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.romanzafestivale.com/

