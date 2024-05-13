Rounds of heavy rain to impact the region this week

Jacksonville, Fla. — Keep your umbrella handy this week.

Your First Alert Forecast calls for afternoon/evening showers on Monday and a storm on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs expects the rain to arrive early Tuesday, with an isolated storm possible.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: City of Jacksonville announces five community huddles in May on stadium deal

The rain gradually shifts south of the area by the end of the day on Wednesday.

One to three inches of rain is possible across our area over the next three days, especially in southeast Georgia.

Temperatures will be at or near 90 degrees by the end of the week.

Read: Rare Kemp Ridley sea turtle spotted nesting in St. Augustine Beach

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.