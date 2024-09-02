RSVP for your FREE ticket to Touch-a-Truck - September 28th!

CMG Jacksonville and the First Coast YMCA are offering Jacksonville families the rare opportunity to climb all over trucks and vehicles that are usually off-limits. At “Touch-A-Truck,” unique vehicles will be on-site for kids to sit in, climb on and take photos with including Big Rigs, Fire and Rescue Trucks, Police Vehicles, Construction Equipment, and others! Plus, games, prizes and much more!

Where is the event? The Brooks Family YMCA at 10423 Centurion Parkway N., Jacksonville, 32256

What time is the event? From 8am - 1pm (with Horn-Free hour from 8am-9am)

Admission to “Touch-A-Truck” is free, but we are collecting school supply donations to furnish the YMCA’s after school programs at local schools in need. RSVP below for your FREE Touch-a-Truck tickets - your ticket includes a signed waiver, otherwise you’ll need to wait in line to sign that same waiver when you arrive at Touch-a-Truck on Saturday, September 28th

Each persons over 18 must have a ticket and fill out a waiver by RSVPing below, but all dependents can be listed on the responsible party’s ticket.

Horn free hour (8AM-9AM) Sponsored by:

We know it can get LOUD, so families of children with special needs and sensitive ears are invited to avoid the noise to attend our “Horn-Free Hour” sponsored by Arlington Toyota for the first hour this year... All the fun of “Touch-A-Truck,” without loud music, horns and sirens from 8am-9am.

If you’re interested in bringing a vehicle out to the event, please email Justin.Cousart@cmg.com!

