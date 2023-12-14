Run Santa Run 5K rescheduled due to bad weekend weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Run Santa Run 5K is being pushed back to Dec. 22 due to bad weekend weather.

The race was originally scheduled for this Saturday, but organizers said they don’t want to risk it with the storm coming in.

The event will now start at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 with a 1-mile “fun run.” This will be followed by the 5K. Runners who can finish within 30 minutes will start at 6 p.m., and all other runners and walkers will start at 6:30 p.m. This will all take place at Klutho Park in the Springfield neighborhood.

The course will feature all things Christmas with holiday lights, inflatables and music. It will also feature different sections, as runners will begin at Santa’s Launch Pad and will run through the Hershey Kiss Kingdom, the North Pole, Santa’s Paradise, Candy Cane Land, Rudolph’s Rainbow Runway and then finish in a blizzard of snow under a giant Santa.

Hot chocolate and Christmas cookies will be served after the race.

Tickets are between $25 to $50 depending on the race you choose and when you register.

For more information or to register, visit the Run Santa Run page on the 1st Place Sports website.

