‘Sacrificed his life for the children’: Army veteran drowns saving relatives off Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Family and friends are remembering 38-year-old Joshua Curtis as a hero after he drowned saving family members.

Now his family said they’re remembering him as a hero in life and death. They held a celebration of life for him Tuesday evening at the Hilliard VFW.

Action News Jax spoke to Curtis’ mother, Dawn Wall, who says Joshua died rescuing his niece and his 6-year-old son from a current during a trip to Fernandina Beach.

“He’s a warrior, and he sacrificed his life for the children,” she said.

Curtis, who is survived by his wife, Barbara, and his son, grew up in Camden County.

His wife said he spent 15 years in the Army, earning the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

Curtis and his family eventually settled in Massachusetts, where he lived when he died.

Wall said her son had only been home visiting a few days before he drowned.

“I didn’t actually get to see him this time because I was sick, and so he was putting off the visit,” Wall said.

Chris Wallace, Curtis’ cousin, said he was on his way to meet his cousin at the beach when he got the call that he had died.

“I’ve always been the big brother to all my siblings; he was pretty much the only big brother figure I had,” Wallace said. “He was always joyous, I mean, I’ve never seen him without a smile.”

Now, the family will turn their attention to helping Curtis’ wife and son.

“It’s going to be hard for so many people, but I think all of us together will be able to carry on and be a piece of what he was,” Wallace said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist Curtis' family.

