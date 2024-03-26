Safety is top of mind ahead of the Clay County Agricultural Fair

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Starting April 4th, hundreds of thousands of visitors will attend the Clay County Agricultural Fair as it returns for its 37th year.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook wants to ensure safety is a priority for one of the county’s largest events.

Since 1987 the fair has provided Clay County and Northeast Florida with fun for all ages.

The fair’s executive director, Tasha Hyder, said last year around 160,000 people came out to the fair.

This year, Hyder is hoping that the number will be 200,000.

And with crowds of people headed to the fairgrounds, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is prepared.

Sheriff Cook said she will have uniformed deputies near the entrances, exits, and vendor halls. And plain clothes deputies also will be walking around to monitor the crowds.

Along with safety measures in place, if you are coming out to the fair, you can expect some traffic delays during peak hours.

“Traffic will be heavy, I strongly encourage people to leave early,” said Sheriff Cook. “We will have extra deputies posted at key intersections to keep the traffic moving.”

This year, the fairgrounds have added additional parking spaces, however, Sheriff Cook said there is still a two-lane road that takes you in and out of the parking lot.

So, make sure you bring your patience.

The fair starts on April 4th and will be open through April 14th.

Here is a full list of fair hours:

Thursday, April 4th

Fair: 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Friday, April 5th

Fair: 10:00 am - 11:00 pm

Saturday, April 6th

Fair: 10:00 am - 11:00 pm

Sunday, April 7th

Fair: 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Monday, April 8th

Fair: 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Tuesday, April 9th

Fair: 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Wednesday, April 10th

Fair: 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Thursday, April 11th

Fair: 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Friday, April 12th

Fair: 9:00 am - 11:00 pm

Saturday, April 13th

Fair: 9:00 am - 11:00 pm

Sunday, April 14th

Fair: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm

