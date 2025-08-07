The Salvation Army of Jacksonville announces matching gift campaign for August donations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Donations to The Salvation Army in Jacksonville will be doubled throughout August, thanks to a matching gift from Dr. Richard Lipsey and Mrs. Cecilia Bryant.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The matching gift aims to combat the ‘summer slump’ in donations that nonprofits often face, providing crucial support during a time of increased need.

Major Keath Biggers, Area Commander, highlighted the urgency of the situation, stating, ‘We need your help right now, because we don’t want to turn away a single person in need.’

The Salvation Army is facing a ‘perfect storm’ of challenges, including higher costs for groceries, utilities, and housing, which are impacting struggling families.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Extreme weather conditions are also placing the homeless at increased risk, further straining the organization’s resources.

The programs that provide groceries, rent, and utilities assistance are in danger of shutting down as the summer slump intensifies.

Every dollar donated during this matching challenge remains in the local community to help those in greatest need.

Those who would like to donate can do so online by clicking here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]