The Salvation Army in Jacksonville will get up to $25K in matching gifts for All Gifts Made in April

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was announced on Tuesday that donors Dr. Richard Lipsey and Cecilia Bryant are matching all gifts made to The Salvation Army in Jacksonville in the month of April up to $25,000.

The hope is that community members will help make the most of the generous match by making a gift of any amount.

Money donated will go to fund The Salvation Army’s life-changing programs in Jacksonville. This includes the nightly meal ministry that serves a hot meal every night of the year to anyone who’s hungry, the food pantry that provides groceries to 250 households every week, and the Red Shield Lodge shelter for women and families.

The Red Shield Lodge typically shelters more than 600 people, more than 300 of which are children.

“Here in Florida, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 38 percent of children live in single-parent households,” The Salvation Army said in a statement. “Children living in single-parent households are significantly more likely to live in poverty than those living in two-parent households. This means many families in our area are struggling to meet their children’s basic needs, like proper nourishment, shelter, diapers, and more.”

Gifts can be made online by clicking here or by mailing a check to The Salvation Army at 328 N. Ocean St., Jacksonville, FL 32202 with an indication that the gift is for the April Match Campaign.

