Salvation Army of Northeast Florida hosts 12th Annual Red Shield Ball this October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida will host its 12th Annual Red Shield Ball on Saturday, October 25, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Adam Herbert University Center on the University of North Florida campus.

This year’s gala is themed “Hope Shines” and promises a night of celebration, entertainment, and fundraising.

Guests will enjoy both live and silent auctions, featuring unique items and experiences. The silent auction opens at 6 p.m.

The evening will also include live music by the Faze Band, with a light-up dance floor adding to the festivities.

All proceeds will benefit The Red Shield Lodge at The Towers Center of Hope, which provides shelter and services to local individuals and families in need.

