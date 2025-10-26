Sam Barber brings ‘The American Route Tour’ to St. Augustine Amphitheatre in May 2026

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Sam Barber is set to perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on May 23, 2026, as part of The American Route Tour, featuring special guests Michael Marcagi and Bebe Stockwell.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale starting Friday, October 31, at 10:00 a.m. They can be bought online here or in person at the venue’s box office.

Sam Barber has made a significant impact on the country music scene with his debut album, ‘Restless Mind,’ which was released in 2024. The album features 28 tracks, including the hit singles ‘Straight and Narrow’ and ‘Indigo (Feat. Avery Anna),’ both of which have achieved Platinum certification.

Barber’s music has been widely streamed, with over 2 billion global streams to date. His song ‘Better Year’ was featured on the popular TV show Yellowstone, further boosting his popularity.

This year, Barber released a new EP titled ‘Music for the Soul,’ co-written by him and produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Ryan Hewitt and Joe Becker. The EP includes tracks that reflect on his journey and future, such as ‘Same Sad Shit’ and ‘Home Tonight.’

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]