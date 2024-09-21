Sample ballots for the 2024 General Election are now available for Duval County residents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland has announced that sample ballots for the 2024 General Election, scheduled for November 5th, are now available online at duvalelections.gov.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Voters can access their sample ballot by selecting “My Voter Status” on the website and entering their name and date of birth. In addition to viewing the sample ballot, users can also request a vote-by-mail ballot, review or update voter registration information, and find out where to vote on Election Day. If a voter’s precinct has changed, the new precinct number, address, and a photo of the polling location will be provided.

Protected voters can view their sample ballot by selecting “Where Do I Vote” on the website, entering their house number and street name, and selecting “View Sample Ballot.”

For questions regarding the upcoming General Election, visit duvalelections.gov or call 904-255-VOTE (8683).

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.