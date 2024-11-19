San Diego woman reunites with dog who disappeared nearly 5 years ago while she lived in Jacksonville

A woman in San Diego is finally back with her dog after the pup disappeared in Jacksonville. It’s been nearly five years since they were first separated.

Dawn Yoder, who recently moved to California from Jacksonville, Florida, thought she had forever lost her beloved dog, Champ. He disappeared in March 2020. Despite her diligent search, including flyers and social media posts, Yoder had no leads.

“Days turned into weeks, and he just never came home,” Yoder said.

But on Nov. 7, Yoder received an unexpected message from a man named Mike. He believed he had found her dog, though it had been over four years since Champ was lost.

“At first, I was skeptical, but I ended up talking to him. He told me a friend of his had found the dog, and after checking the microchip, it was confirmed to be Champ,” she said.

After confirming the dog’s identity, Yoder learned that Jula, a Good Samaritan in Jacksonville and a friend of Mike’s, had cared for Champ for the last two years.

Jula posted Champ on Lost Dogs of Jacksoville’s Facebook page hoping the dog’s owner would see it.

Yoder said Jula treated Champ like her own.

“Apparently, he was well taken care of, because he’s healthy,” Yoder said.

With help from her family, they arranged to meet halfway in San Antonio, Texas. After a long journey, Yoder was finally reunited with her furry companion.

“When he saw me, he ran to me, jumped into my arms, and licked my face all over. It was an unforgettable reunion,” Yoder said.

Though Champ is a bit older and has some gray fur, his spirit remains the same.

“I feel complete and whole again,” Yoder said.

Yoder expressed her heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped bring Champ home.

