San Marco dental clinic still facing parking woes after multi-million dollar flood project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than six weeks after Action News Jax first reported on a San Marco dentist’s struggle with city construction blocking patient access, the problems remain — and the business says it’s on the brink.

Dr. Sharmilla Anand, who owns San Marco Smiles, says her back parking lot has been inaccessible since April due to a city flood control project. The disruption has led to canceled appointments, lost income, and what she fears could be permanent damage to her patient base.

After Action News Jax’s late June report, Councilmember Matt Carlucci brought the issue to the city’s Public Works Department. Director Nina Sickler called the situation “disappointing” in an internal email and promised to work with the contractor to improve access.

The city also granted five temporary parking spaces nearby — but Anand says that’s not enough to make up for the months-long loss.

Dental assistant Bianca Santos says the parking shortage is just one part of the problem.

“Sometimes the building shakes. The patients are already nervous about dental work,” Santos said. “COVID was better than it is now.”

Santos also says the constant noise, vibrations, and occasional flooding from the project make it harder to keep patients comfortable.

Anand says she’s still pressing the city for answers on why fixes haven’t been made, what the site survey revealed, and how future projects will protect small businesses, like hers.

Action News Jax reached out to the Public Works Department for comment. We’re waiting to hear back.

