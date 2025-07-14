San Pablo Road shut down due to accident with injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An accident with injuries has shut down San Pablo Road in Jacksonville in both direction, Jacksonville police said just before 10 a.m. Monday.

The accident occurred at San Pablo Road and Las Brisas Way.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.