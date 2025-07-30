Santa brings holiday cheer to Wolfson Children’s Hospital for Christmas in July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It may be July, but one local hospital got a visit from the man in red a few months early. Santa Claus made a special appearance at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, where he delivered gifts and smiles to young patients.

Christmas came early this week for some very deserving kids.

At Wolfson Children’s Hospital, Santa and Subaru of Jacksonville teamed up to spread cheer as part of a donation drive that’s been making a difference since 2014.

At the center of it all: Santa Claus, who made a special off-season visit to deliver toys to about 15 young patients.

“The second Santa Claus walks in, they just completely change their day, and you can just watch their faces light up,” said Certified Child Life Specialist Sarah Towne.

For five years, Subaru of Jacksonville has partnered in this annual toy and donation drive.

Phil Porter, executive manager at the dealership, said his mission is to give these kids a memory they won’t forget.

“It’s hard to see sometimes. I mean, they’re going through a lot, and a little toy can help them stop thinking about that—at least for a little while,” said Porter.

Hospital administrators said this effort is about more than just handing out toys—it’s about making an impact on the lives of all the kids at Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

“It’s awesome to be a part of something that’s bigger than ourselves. I think that’s such a wonderful part about child life, as we get to come in every single day and know that we are really making a huge difference in how these children experience the healthcare world,” said Towne.

The tradition started back in 2014. Hospital staff say the donations continue to make a real difference—not just in July, but all year long.

