Scam alert: Atlantic Beach Police warn of phishing scam disguised as landscaping proposal

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Atlantic Beach Police Department has issued a scam alert regarding phishing emails targeting residents with a fake ‘proposed landscaping project’ scheme.

According to police, these fraudulent emails demand an application approval fee via wire transfer.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The City never requests payments by wire transfer.

Urgent requests for wire transfers or threats of project delays are significant red flags that indicate a scam.

Legitimate payments are made in person at City Hall or through their official website.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

If an email seems suspicious, residents are advised to contact the City of Atlantic Beach at (904) 247-5800 or via email at info@coab.us.

If you are targeted, it is advised not to pay or share personal information.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]