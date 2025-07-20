Scam alert: Fake calls demanding money for jail release in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam targeting families of inmates.

Scammers are calling people and pretending to be deputies or bail bondsmen, claiming they can get a loved one out of jail, for a fee.

They often say the release will come with an ankle monitor and may even use the name of a real Bradford County Sheriff’s Officer employee to sound legit.

Officials say they will never call asking for money to release someone from jail.

Police are urging people who receive a call like this to not send money, and instead call the Bradford County Jail directly at 904-966-6250 to verify.

