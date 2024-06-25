Scattered storms bring much needed rain to some local neighborhoods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather team is tracking scattered storms Tuesday across our area. They are expected to continue into the evening. While it will not rain everywhere, the spots that get hit by a storm will see a period of very heavy rain, gusty winds, and sharp lighting.

The storms will gradually wind down between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. while moving slowly to the east/southeast.

A few storms will pop up again on Wednesday then scattered storms are expected into Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will stay hot with high humidity -- highs will be in the 90s with lows only dropping into the 70s.

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with a wide range of temps due to scattered showers & storms. The most concentrated storms have been over Clay, St. Johns & Putnam Co. but will increase into this evening while moving slowly east/southeast.

THE TROPICS: (1) a tropical wave moving into the SE Caribbean has *some* potential for slow development over the Western Caribbean by late week into the weekend but stays far from Florida. (2) A wave that’s moving off the coast of Africa has some potential for *possible* longer range development a little either way of the 4th of July. Location to be determined.

TONIGHT: Scattered evening showers/storms… partly cloudy. Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 96

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A shower/t’storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 74

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 95

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon t’storm. High: 93

SATURDAY: Partly sunny & hot with a few afternoon storms. High: 93

SUNDAY: Partly sunny/hot with a few afternoon storms. High: 93

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon & t’storms. High: 94

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & storms. High: 94

