School bus delays expected on Friday in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Camden County Schools has announced there will be bust delays on Friday.

According to a social media post, it’s because of “a shortage of drivers and the scheduling of high school athletic events.”

Officials recommend contacting the school if the delays impact your schedule.

