School bus fire closes I-10 at Cassat Ave, no injuries

Jacksonville, Fl — A school bus fire closed eastbound lanes of I-10 at Cassat Avenue in the Murray Hill area this morning. As of 10:00 am traffic was once again moving on I-10.

The fire was first reported around 8:30 a.m. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue says there were no transports from the scene.

The Duval County School District says there were no students on board and the driver is safe. The bus is Durham bus #349.

WOKV will continue to update this developing story. Listen to 104.5 FM for First Alert Traffic updates.



