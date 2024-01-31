Local

School bus fire closes I-10 at Cassat Ave, no injuries

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — A school bus fire closed eastbound lanes of I-10 at Cassat Avenue in the Murray Hill area this morning. As of 10:00 am traffic was once again moving on I-10.

The fire was first reported around 8:30 a.m. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue says there were no transports from the scene.

The Duval County School District says there were no students on board and the driver is safe. The bus is Durham bus #349.

