Scottish Athletics Masters World Championship coming to Clay County

Green Cove Springs, Fla. — Green Cove Springs will soon welcome more than 200 athletes from nine different countries to compete in the 2024 Scottish Athletics Masters World Championship.

The event is scheduled for October 5-6 at the Clay County Fairgrounds.

Events include the sheaf toss, stone throw, weight over bar, and the famous caber toss.

In previous years, the competition has been held all over the world, including Switzerland, Canada, and Iceland.

Clay County Commissioner Mike Cella, who also serves as Chairman of the local Tourism Development Council, said in a news release, “We are super excited about hosting this world-class event and look forward to welcoming the world to Clay County!”

If you’re not into the sporting events, the games will also feature a Celtic festival with food, music and shopping. A whiskey tasting will be hosted by McTavish Spirits. There will also be free ax throwing and a petting zoo in the family zone.

For ticket information, visit www.2024MWC.com.

