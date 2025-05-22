Search continues for missing Putnam County kayaker in St. Johns River

PALATKA, Fla. — Drones are flying in the air Thursday morning over the St. Johns River near the location where a kayaker went missing Wednesday.

Authorities began searching for the man at about 5:30 p.m. near the Memorial Bridge in Palatka. Search efforts were paused around 11 p.m. and are expected to resume Thursday morning.

Authorities have found the kayak and are expected to continue searching for the man when there’s daylight.

Sunrise is expected Thursday at 6:30 a.m., according to the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team.

The search is being conducted by Florida Fish and Wildlife and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office who are using dive teams, sonar, drones and helicopter.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Wednesday that they began receiving calls at about 5:30 p.m. from people saying that a man may have fallen out of his kayak.

“Crews were able to locate the kayak but are still searching for the man,” the post states.

