Search continues for suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash behind an Arlington Walgreens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding the driver they say hit a man, dragged him through a parking lot on Merrill Road, and then took off.

JSO patrol officers responded to reports of an unresponsive man at 7224 Merrill Road in Arlington just before Midnight on Monday, May 26.

Action News Jax spoke with the family, who identified the victim as 40-year-old Brandon Venegas.

“He was just a hard-working, fun-loving guy,” said David Venegas, Brandon’s brother. “He loved to make everybody laugh.”

David said Brandon was walking home that night after he was out with his father having a few drinks.

“Instead of putting people at risk with driving, he walked home,” said David. “He just was taking a regular cut that he would normally take every day, and tragedy happened.”

JSO released surveillance footage showing the car investigators believe ran him over: A white mid-size SUV.

And this is not the first time an incident like this has happened at that same address.

According to JSO calls for service, there were two other hit-and-run crashes there in the last two years. One happened in August 2023 and another happened in January 2024.

As for this most recent hit-and-run, family members are hoping someone will come forward with information so they can get justice for Brandon.

“We are just as lost that day as we are today,” said David. “We just want some answers. We want to know what’s going on so we could be put at peace.”

If you recognize the vehicle or know who may have been driving it, you are asked to call JSO. You can also report what you know anonymously through First Coast Crime Stoppers.

