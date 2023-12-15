Local

Search and rescue operation underway in St. Johns County for missing boater

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Shands Bridge (Sky Action News Jax)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has announced it is conducting a search and rescue operation to find a missing boater in the St. Johns River.

The announcement said the search is focusing south of the Shands Bridge. It is believed the boater fell off a boat in that area.

SJSO is warning drivers to expect a large law enforcement and fire/rescue presence in the area.

Action News Jax has a team on the way and this story will be updated when more information is released.

