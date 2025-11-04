Update: Man found after hours-long search

Jacksonville, FL — Update:

JSO says it has located McCray safely, and he is on his way back to his family. Thank you to everyone who helped us spread the word.

Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 79-year-old Elisha McCray after his family reported him leaving his home in his car.

JSO says McCray is showing signs of Dementia and, combined with his age, they’re concerned about his safety.

McCray is 6’1” and 160 lbs. He has grey eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing a light brown jacket, a Vietnam skull hat, and blue jeans.

McCray left his home in a 2009 burgundy Mazda 6. The car has a specialty Florida license plate with the tag number PNN6X.

If you have any information that can help you’re encouraged to call JSO at (904) 360-0500.

