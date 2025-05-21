Search underway for missing kayaker in St. Johns River in Palatka, deputies say

Law enforcement is searching for a missing kayaker on the St. Johns River near the Memorial Bridge in Palatka.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post it started receiving calls around 5:30 p.m. that a man “may have fallen out of his kayak.”

The kayak was found, but the man has not yet been found, PCSO said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is taking the lead on the search for the man.

