Second annual JaxPAL 5K and Fun Run announced for January

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Police Athletic League of Jacksonville has announced it will hold its second annual JaxPAL 5K and Fun Run in January.

The event will kick off on Sat., Jan. 6 at 8 a.m. The race will be held in Ed Austin Regional Park. Not only will there be the annual 5K but a one-mile Fun Run and a Kids Fun Zone with games will also be part of the event.

“Costumes for a Cause will attend to cheer on runners, as well as our own Cheerleader team,” JaxPAL said in the announcement.

Runners of all ages are invited to participate.

JaxPAL said that award plaques will be given to the top three overall men and women, top masters male and female, and three deep in each male and female age group from 10 and under to 80 and over.

Accurate finish times will be given by 1st Place Sports.

To register for the race click here to visit the 1st place Sports website.

If you’re interested in sponsorship opportunities for the race, and volunteer opportunities, contact Anita Oldham at anita.oldham@jaxpal.com for more information.

