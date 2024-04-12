Local

Secretary of the Florida Lottery visited local high school to raise awareness about ‘Bright Futures’

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis raise awareness about Florida Bright Futures Scholarships at Raines High School.

Florida Bright Futures Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis raise awareness about Florida Bright Futures Scholarships at Raines High School. (Florida Department of Education)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

On Friday, the secretary of the Florida Lottery visited Raines High School.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

It raised awareness about the “Bright Futures” Scholarship Program which establishes lottery-funded scholarships for high school graduates.

“If you’re interested in attending vocational or technical, we’ll cover that too... electrician or whatever it may be,” Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis said.

READ: Community concert: United Way, CSX celebrates 100th anniversary of serving Northeast Florida

The Florida Bright Futures Program was established in 1997 and is funded by the Florida Lottery to reward Florida’s brightest high school students for their academic achievements. Since its introduction, the Florida Bright Futures Program has granted over 950,000 scholarship awards.

For more information about the Bright Futures Scholarship program, visit Bright Futures.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!