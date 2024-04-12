Secretary of the Florida Lottery visited local high school to raise awareness about ‘Bright Futures’

On Friday, the secretary of the Florida Lottery visited Raines High School.

It raised awareness about the “Bright Futures” Scholarship Program which establishes lottery-funded scholarships for high school graduates.

“If you’re interested in attending vocational or technical, we’ll cover that too... electrician or whatever it may be,” Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis said.

The Florida Bright Futures Program was established in 1997 and is funded by the Florida Lottery to reward Florida’s brightest high school students for their academic achievements. Since its introduction, the Florida Bright Futures Program has granted over 950,000 scholarship awards.

For more information about the Bright Futures Scholarship program, visit Bright Futures.

